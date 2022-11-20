England will face Iran in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

England vs Iran: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

England and Iran will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The debut of the top favorites to win this group and one of the main candidates to win the Qatar 2022 will take place. England are hoping to improve on what they did at Russia 2018, where they went all the way to the semi-finals. They have almost the same squad as that World Cup but now their players are more experienced.

Iran are aware that they are looking for a surprise, since they are not favorites to advance in the round. The English have the favoritism to be leaders, while the second place is expected to be between the USA and Wales. However, they are confident that they can have a good performance and, why not, surprise in group B.

England vs Iran: Kick-Off Time

England will play against Iran in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Monday, November 21 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 22)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 22)

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

England vs Iran: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Public Television

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Canvas, Sporza, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA Variety, New World Sport1

Canada: RDS, TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD+, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Servus TV, Magenta Sport, ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, The ITV Hub

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SABC 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SABC Sport

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT 2, SVT 1, SVT Play, Discovery+, NRK1

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

