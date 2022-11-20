England and Iran will face each other in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The debut of the top favorites to win this group and one of the main candidates to win the Qatar 2022 will take place. England are hoping to improve on what they did at Russia 2018, where they went all the way to the semi-finals. They have almost the same squad as that World Cup but now their players are more experienced.
Iran are aware that they are looking for a surprise, since they are not favorites to advance in the round. The English have the favoritism to be leaders, while the second place is expected to be between the USA and Wales. However, they are confident that they can have a good performance and, why not, surprise in group B.
England vs Iran: Kick-Off Time
England will play against Iran in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Monday, November 21 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator.
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Cameroon: 2:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 7:00 AM
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:00 PM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Japan: 10:00 PM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 22)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 2:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Qatar: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Senegal: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 22)
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Switzerland: 2:00 PM
Tanzania: 4:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM
Tunisia: 2:00 PM
Uganda: 4:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
England vs Iran: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, Public Television
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Canvas, Sporza, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA Variety, New World Sport1
Canada: RDS, TSN3, TSN.ca, TSN5, TSN4, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD+, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: NRK1, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: Servus TV, Magenta Sport, ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Ireland: ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE Player, The ITV Hub
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
South Korea: MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea, SBS Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety
Norway: NRKTV, NRK1
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SABC 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SABC Sport
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: SVT 2, SVT 1, SVT Play, Discovery+, NRK1
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling
