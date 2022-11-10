The wait is over Gareth Southgate has named his England World Cup squad with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling headlining the roster.

England has high aspirations for their team that will go to the World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions are in a difficult but accessible group with the USMNT, Wales, and Iran.

The road to a quarterfinal run is there for the taking and after placing fourth in 2018, maybe that elusive second World Cup. There were no glaring omissions from the England side with Harry Kane being the central figure of the team heading into the tournament.

This will be England’s 16th appearance at the World Cup, the Three Lions won it all in 1966 as host but afterward have been fourth twice in 1990 and 2018.

England World Cup squad for Qatar 2022

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale ( Arsenal )

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool ), Eric Dier ( Tottenham ), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham ), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount ( Chelsea ), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), James Maddison ( Leicester ), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Attackers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Phil Foden (Man City), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jack Grealish (Man City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Everyone except for Jude Bellingham plays their club soccer in the Premier League with Manchester City having the most representatives.