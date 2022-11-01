England is one of the greatest teams in the history of soccer. Over the years they have had very good teams and excellent players. But did any of those teams manage to win the biggest tournament in the world? Here we tell you.

Talking about England is talking about the best soccer in the world. Although other similar games had been created several centuries before, all specialists agree that the soccer we know today was invented in this United Kingdom country during the 19th century, from where it spread to the rest of the world to become the most popular sport in the present. And to prepare for the Qatar 2022 preview, here you can make your prediction.

Since then, England has been one of the greatest exponents of this sport, with players such as Robert “Bobby” Charlton, Bobby Moore, David Beckham, Gordon Banks, among many others, having been born in English lands. On the other hand, the Premier League has always been considered one of the best leagues in the world, and for some years now it has been the best of all.

For this reason, it is not surprising that the English team is among the best in history. Their national team was one of the best at the beginning of the 20th century, although due to differences with FIFA, they decided not to be part of it and therefore they would not play the first 3 World Cups. Their debut came at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, and since then they have only missed 3 editions.

Have the creators of football been able to win a World Cup?

Taking into account their history in soccer, being of course the most important country since they are the creators of the sport, but also one of its best exponents, it would be unfair for destiny to have denied the greatest conquest to the English. Although it was only once and many years ago, England did win a World Cup.

The English were champions in the 1966 England World Cup. Yes, the only one in history organized by the creators of soccer. The English team had extraordinary players like Bobby Moore, Gordon Banks and the great figure and best English player in history, Robert "Bobby" Charlton.

In the final of that championship, one of the most notorious events in the history of the World Cup took place. England beat Germany 4-2 thanks to what was later called "the ghost goal": a shot whose rebound after hitting the post hits the line. The ball did not enter, but the referee saw it inside, validating the goal.

