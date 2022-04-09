It is still too early to know for sure which two teams will engage in an intense battle for the upcoming FIFA World Cup trophy; however, the venue for the battle is known. Get to know the Lusail Stadium, venue for the Qatar 2022 fina match.

December 18, 2022, is a date that generates contrasts in the vast majority of soccer lovers. On the one hand, it is the day on which the new FIFA king will be known and that always invites us to wish for him to arrive. On the other hand, it marks the end of Qatar 2022, and the beginning of another long wait until Canada-Mexico-United States 2026. One of the main protagonists on that day will undoubtedly be the Lusail Stadium.

There may be speculation about which National Teams will have the character, talent, and luck to make it to the Final in Qatar 2022, but the one element that cannot be missing is the stadium built specifically for FIFA's flagship tournament.

Thus, the Lusail Stadium will go down in history as the palace where the Qatar 2022 champion will be crowned, and also it will join the list of venues that held a World Cup final, where the already legendary Luzhniki, Stade de France, Wembley, Estadio Azteca, Maracana, Rose Bowl, among other great temples of world soccer, await for it.

The Lusail Stadium, the jewel of a brand new city

It was in 2005 when it was announced that a new city would be built in Qatar, something rare in the world today. This new space would give foreigners the opportunity to own property in the country, a situation impossible before Lusail was conceived. This is how this 15-square-mile space saw the light of day.

In 2018, 13 years after its conceptual birth, the Qatari government announced that Lusail already had 80% of its basic infrastructure built. The grand plan is that 250,000 people will be able to inhabit it distributed in the 19 districts that compose it, and enjoy all the amenities it has, such as luxury islands, a precious dock, comercial boulevards, green spaces, and its majestic soccer stadium.

The location of the Qatar 2022 Lusail Stadium

Near the coast and the West Bay Lagoon in the municipality of Al Daayen, the Lusail Stadium stands imposing as the largest and largest stadium to be used for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. After Al Thumama, this stadium is the closest to both Hamad International Airport and downtown Doha, just 10 miles away.

For those lucky enough to attend Qatar 2022, getting to the Lusail Stadium will be a very simple task, as they only need to take the renovated Doha Metro and get off at the Lusail Metro Stadium station, which is a ten-minute walk from this new temple of world soccer. It will also be possible to reach it by car thanks to the access roads built for that purpose, such as the Al-Khor Coastal Road.

The Lusail Stadium capacity and other features

To be included in the list of world soccer giants that have hosted a World Cup final, the Lusail Stadium needed to be able to accommodate as many fans as possible. With this in mind, it was built to offer a capacity of up to 80,000 people, the same capacity that will surely be full on December 18 for the decisive match in Qatar 2022.

Its construction began in April 2017 and is estimated to cost approximately $767 million. The inauguration ceremony has not yet been announced, although it is a fact that the venue is ready to host soccer matches, as its project manager Tamim El Abed told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, has shared with the media.

The design of the Lusail Stadium is hypnotic and was inspired by the play of light and shadow of an Arabian lantern. Its facade is spectacular as it evokes vases and other pieces found in the Islamic world. Its saddle-shaped roof is fully retractable, and provides a pleasant shade for spectators.

Seen in profile, the Lusail Stadium looks like one of the traditional Arab sailing boats called Dhow with a triangular shape. This blends perfectly with the pool that surrounds it and that has to be crossed, using any of the 6 different bridges along its perimeter, in order to enter it.

Like the rest of the stadiums of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Lusail Stadium has a solar-powered cooling system, which considerably reduces its environmental impact, it is a venue with a zero carbon footprint and responsible water management that saves up to 40% in the use of this precious non-renewable natural resource.

What will happen to the Lusail Stadium when the 2022 World Cup ends?

One of the flags of Qatar 2022 is sustainability. In congruence with this value, many of its stadiums will be partially or totally dismantled. This is the case of the Lusail Stadium, which will see its capacity reduced by half, i.e., 40,000 people.

Thus, the area of the stadium that will be dismantled will be converted into open spaces, such as cafes, department stores, sports complexes, schools and a health clinic that will contribute to the well-being and recreation of the more than 200,000 people that will inhabit Lusail.

The World Cup Qatar 2022 games that will be held at the Lusail Stadium

No other venue in Qatar 2022 will host more games than the Lusail Stadium. A total of 10 FIFA World Cup matches will be held in this magnificent stadium. Six of them belong to the Group stage and four to the knockout stage, of which it will have the honor of hosting one game from each of its rounds, from the Round of 16 to the mythical grand final.

-November 22, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (group C)

-November 24, Brazil vs Serbia (group D)

-November 26, Argentina vs Mexico (group C)

-November 28, Portugal vs Uruguay (group H)

-November 30, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (group C)

-December 2, Cameroon vs Brazil (group G)

-December 6, Group H first place vs Group G second place, Round of 16

-December 9, Quarter Final match

-December 13, Semi Final match

-December 18, Final match