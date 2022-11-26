No goals, no victories and no ideas. Mexico are on the verge of elimination in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but, believe it or not, everything's not lost for the National Team.

It's a never ending story for Mexico in the World Cup. They seem to be contending with a powerhouse like Argentina, they seem to be close of getting the result against a star like Lionel Messi, they seem to be ready to shock the soccer planet and then, they just simply fail again. Again and again.

Every Mexican fan knew how this story would end. Bulgaria (1994), Germany in (1998), the United States (2002), Argentina (2006, 2010), the Netherlands (2014) and Brazil (2018). The script was almost the same at Lusail Stadium facing a squad led by one of the greatest players ever. However, there's a huge difference this time. Mexico lost in the group stage and now the Round of 16 is severely at risk.

All those big losses in World Cup history came until the knockout stage, but this one with Argentina leave Mexico against the ropes with only one point and at the bottom of Group C. The famous Tri have always reached the Round of 16 since 1994. That's a feat only accomplished by Brazil. Now, that spectacular streak might come to an end, though, believe it or not, there's still hope.

Mexico vs Argentina: this is not a rivalry

The title seems harsh, but that's what reality says. This was just another chapter in a tremendous era of dominance by Argentina in the last decades. The South American team defeated Mexico twice in the Round of 16 in previous World Cups (Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010). In fact, that game at Leipzig is one of the most heartbreaking moments in Mexican soccer history thanks to Maxi Rodriguez’s spectacular goal in extra time.

Furthermore, Argentina won the 1993 Copa America at Ecuador by beating Mexico 2-1 in the final played in Guayaquil. In the 2005 Confederations Cup, Mexico gave another brilliant performance in the semifinals played at Hanover, but, again, Argentina took the victory after a thrilling penalty shootout. History speaks for itself: Mexico are no rival for Argentina.

Mexico are not eliminated from the World Cup

In one of their worst performances in history, Mexico are still alive. No goals scored, no wins at all, but mathematics still present a chance. Poland are the leaders in Group C with 4 points (+2), Argentina are in second-place with 3 (+1), Saudi Arabia also have three points (-1) and Mexico are at the bottom with one point (-2).

Argentina and Poland face each other in the last match of the group so, inevitably, one of them or both are going to lose points. If Mexico want a shot at the Round of 16, they have to beat Saudi Arabia by a wide goal differential. Technically, though it sounds really surprising, Gerardo Martino's team control their destiny.

If Argentina lose with Poland, Mexico are in with a win against Saudi Arabia. If Poland are defeated by the Albiceleste, Mexico can reach 4 points too and with more goals scored could eliminate Robert Lewandowski's team. If Argentina-Poland ends in a draw, Mexico can knockout Argentina if they achieve a better goal differential.

The thing is, in order for all of this to happen, Mexico have to find a way to score, then find a way to win and then find another way to get at least three or four goals facing a very competitive team like Saudi Arabia. If miracles do exist, this would definitely be one of them.