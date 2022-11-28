The Mexican boxer has accused the PSG star of “not respecting” Mexico with a supposed shirt kicking of the Mexican national team jersey.

Argentina is breathing a sigh of relief, their 2-0 win over Mexico puts la Albiceleste back on track in Qatar 2022. Argentina’s victory means that with a win over Poland, Lionel Messi and company are round of 16 bound.

For Mexico the defeat meant that El Tri is in serious danger of missing the next round altogether and sums up a very disappointing last two years for Tata Martino’s side, who whatever happens at this World Cup, it looks like the Martino era will end.

Surprisingly an unexpected “showdown” has occurred with famed Mexican fighter Saúl Canelo Álvarez who accused Lionel Messi via Twitter of “cleaning the floor with our kit and national flag”, Álvarez continued by tweeting “I hope I don’t find him” with angry and punch emojis.

Sergio Agüero responds to Saúl Canelo Álvarez

Coming to the aid of his former teammate and best friend, Sergio Agüero tweeted to Canelo, “Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know anything about soccer and what happens in a locker room. The kits are always on the floor after the games because of sweat and then if you see, (Messi) makes a movement to remove his cleat and accidentally hits it.”

Another video has surfaced where Messi is simply removing his cleat but unnoticeably kicks the Mexican jersey by accident.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez, who is an avid soccer fan, seems to have been very angry about the game, the 32-year-old is infamous for changing teams that he supported in Mexico and now has gone after the best soccer player of all time. Still Messi and El Kun might want to avoid Canelo Álvarez who has a 58-2-2 record with 39 KOs.