For the first time in 64 years, Wales will field a World Cup team in Qatar 2022. Here is the 26-man roster submitted by coach Rob Page.

Qatar 2022: Wales will look to Gareth Bale in FIFA World Cup as ‘The Dragons’ name 26-man roster

The last time Wales played in a FIFA World Cup; things were vastly different in Sweden 1958. Wales finished an impressive 6th with a 1-1-3 record. In 1958, Wales reached the quarterfinals and was the only time the nation went to soccer’s big event.

Fast forward to 2022 and at the tail end of his career, Gareth Bale will lead his nation in a tough group which consists of England, USMNT, and Iran. Wales will kick off their World Cup against the United States on November 21st.

Along with LAFC’s Gareth Bale, Wales also features Daniel James of Premier League side Fulham and Aaron Ramsey who is now playing in Ligue 1 in France. Here is the 26-man World Cup roster for Wales.

Wales 2022 World Cup roster:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts.

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill.

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Dan James.

Wales will be no push over as Bale and Ramsey are world class talents that can come up big, as Bale did in the UEFA Champions League and MLS Cup. Wales will bring a very experienced side as 17 players have 20 or more caps.

A player to watch besides Bale and Ramsey is 21-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson who has 2 goals in 6 Championship games this season.