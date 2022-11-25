In the wake of their goalless draw with England, many wonder what does the United States Men’s National Soccer Team need to qualify to the knockout round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The United States Men’s National Team put England under serious pressure, but it never found a way to get past Jordan Pickford. Now, the USMNT has work to do to make it out of the group stage at Qatar 2022.

Iran’s victory over Wales earlier today means that the stakes will be high when the USA take on the Asian side on Matchday 3. Fortunately, Gregg Berhalter’s men still control their own destiny.

So, the USMNT can still qualify for the round of 16. It even depends on itself to do so. Here, find out what the standings look like and what the Stars and Stripes need to do.

What do the USA need to qualify at Qatar 2022?

The USMNT needs to defeat Iran to secure a place in the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup. If the USA draw or lose, the USA would be eliminated. England are atop Group B with 4 points (+4 GD), followed by Iran with 3 (-2 GD), the USA are 3rd with 2 (0 GD), and Wales are bottom with just 1 (-2 GD).

