England and the USMNT face off in the most expected game of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Friday, November 25. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
England had a magnificent presentation in the tournament with a resounding 6-2 victory against Iran. Young players like Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham showed up answering to the trust gave to them by manager Gareth Southgate. Harry Kane didn't score, but still was fundamental for the Three Lions. If England win, they clinch a spot in the Round of 16.
The USMNT delivered a tremendous first half and seemed in control of their match against Wales after a goal by Timothy Weah. However, Wales struck back in the second half and got the draw with a penalty kick by Gareth Bale. Now, the United States have no margin of error. A loss against England would almost mean they're out of the tournament. The US defeated England 1-0 in Brazil 1950 and got a 1-1 tie in South Africa 2010.
England vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Saturday, November 26)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Belgium: 8 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 2 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 8 PM
Denmark: 8 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 8 PM
Germany: 8 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7 PM
Israel: 9 PM
Italy: 8 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Mexico: 1 PM (CDMX)
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 8 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 8 PM
Poland: 8 PM
Portugal: 7 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 8 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Saturday, November 26)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (Saturday, November 26)
Spain: 8 PM
Sweden: 8 PM
Switzerland: 8 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad & Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 8 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 7 PM
United States: 2 PM (ET)
England vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Televisión Pública
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV
Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: CTV App, RDS 2, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN1, CTV, TSN3, TSN App
Costa Rica: TUDN, Teletica Canal 7, Sky HD, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1 Live, Free, beIN Sports 1, TF1, Molotov
Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV, Moji
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, RTE Player,
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, KBC Channel 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Unifi TV, Sukan RTM, TV Okey, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, RTM TV2
Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport
Portugal: Sport TV1, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO
South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial
Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play
Switzerland: RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, UBC TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
UK: STV Scotland, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
