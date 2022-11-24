England and the United States clash in a very long awaited matchup of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

England and the USMNT face off in the most expected game of Group B in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Friday, November 25. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV (limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

England had a magnificent presentation in the tournament with a resounding 6-2 victory against Iran. Young players like Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham showed up answering to the trust gave to them by manager Gareth Southgate. Harry Kane didn't score, but still was fundamental for the Three Lions. If England win, they clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

The USMNT delivered a tremendous first half and seemed in control of their match against Wales after a goal by Timothy Weah. However, Wales struck back in the second half and got the draw with a penalty kick by Gareth Bale. Now, the United States have no margin of error. A loss against England would almost mean they're out of the tournament. The US defeated England 1-0 in Brazil 1950 and got a 1-1 tie in South Africa 2010.

England vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (AEST) (Saturday, November 26)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Belgium: 8 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 2 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 8 PM

Denmark: 8 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 8 PM

Germany: 8 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 7 PM

Israel: 9 PM

Italy: 8 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Mexico: 1 PM (CDMX)

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 8 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 8 PM

Poland: 8 PM

Portugal: 7 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 8 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Saturday, November 26)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (Saturday, November 26)

Spain: 8 PM

Sweden: 8 PM

Switzerland: 8 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad & Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 8 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 7 PM

United States: 2 PM (ET)

England vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Televisión Pública

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, Één, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: CTV App, RDS 2, RDS App, TSN.ca, TSN1, CTV, TSN3, TSN App

Costa Rica: TUDN, Teletica Canal 7, Sky HD, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1 Live, Free, beIN Sports 1, TF1, Molotov

Germany: Das Erste, Magenta Sport

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV, Moji

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, RTE Player,

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, KBC Channel 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Unifi TV, Sukan RTM, TV Okey, Astro Arena 2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, RTM TV2

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, NTA Sports 24

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Sport TV1, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial

Sweden: SVT 1, Discovery+, SVT Play

Switzerland: RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, UBC TV, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

UK: STV Scotland, ITVX, ITV 1 UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

