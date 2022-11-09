The penalty kick is one of the most important aspects of soccer and has been crucial to determine the outcome of many World Cups. Read here to find out who has the infamous distinction of missing the first penalty in tournament's history.

The penalty kick is probably the most thrilling play in all of soccer. When a foul is committed by a player inside the penalty area, then the referee triggers happiness, pain, excitement and anxiety for thousands of fans around the world. The shot is taken from a distance of 11 meters without anyone, or anything, between the player who kicks and the goalkeeper.

Throughout history, the penalty kick has been fundamental to determine the fate of many countries. Two World Cup finals went to the penalty shootout: Italy vs France in 2006 and Brazil vs Italy in 1994. Who can forget the total sadness in Roberto Baggio's face when he missed his shot at the Rose Bowl? Just heartbreaking. That's the importance of a penalty kick.

There have been other notable penalty kicks in World Cup history. For example, Manuel Rosas from Mexico was the first player to score one in Uruguay 1930 and Antonio Cabrini with Italy was the first player to miss one in a final (1982). However, in this article you'll find out who was the first player ever to miss a penalty kick in a World Cup.

Who missed the first penalty in World Cup history?

In the 1930 tournament at Uruguay, there were many 'firsts' in soccer history. First World Cup ever played, first and only World Cup without qualifiers, first goal in World Cup history (Lucient Laurent for France against Mexico) or first 'double' in a match (André Maschinot also for France vs Mexico). Bert Patenaude was the first to score three goals in the 3-0 victory for the United States against Paraguay.

We've already said that Manuel Rosas from Mexico had the honor of scoring the first penalty kick in World Cup history (in a game against Argentina), but he also has the terrible distinction of the first own goal ever when the Tri faced Chile. Nevertheless, it's time to reveal the name of the player who missed the first penalty in a World Cup.

On July 19, 1930, at the legendary Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Chile faced France as part of Group 1. In that game, Carlos Vidal became the first player to miss a penalty kick in World Cup history. Alexis Thépot was the French goalkeeper.