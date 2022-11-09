One of the biggest players in the Premier League is Salah but he will not be at Qatar 2022 even though Egypt was one of the top African teams during the qualifiers.

Egypt is one of the top African teams but things did not go as they expected, even though Egypt has Salah and other big players, that was not enough to reach Qatar 2022.

The first time Egypt was part of a FIFA World Cup was in 1934 and during that time they reached the Round of 16. But due to internal conflicts and wars in the region they did not return to a World Cup until 1990.

Until now, Egypt's best in a World Cup is the Knockout Stage, since during 1990 and in 2018 they were eliminated in the Group Stage.

Why did Egypt not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Unfortunately Egypt fell short playing in the African Qualifiers, they reached the third round where they won the first leg against Senegal 1-0 at home, but during the second leg they lost 0-1 with extra time included and during the penalty shootouts Egypt fell to Senegal (3-1).

Salah is Egypt's second all-time scorer with 49 goals in 86 caps, while the top scorer is Hossam Hassan with 68 goals in 176 caps.

Egypt have never won a FIFA World Cup game, so far they have a record of two draws and four losses. During the qualifiers they have a record of 58-21-22. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will miss Egypt for sure.