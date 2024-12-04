Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Atletico San Luis take on Monterrey in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Lucas Ocampos of Monterrey
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportLucas Ocampos of Monterrey

By Leonardo Herrera

Atletico San Luis will face off Monterrey in the what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Atletico San Luis delivered one of the biggest shocks of the quarterfinals, stunning Tigres UANL with a dominant 3-0 victory at home before grinding out a 0-0 draw on the road to seal their spot in the semifinals. Now, they aim to pull off another upset against a formidable opponent in Monterrey.

The Rayados, fresh off an electrifying quarterfinal showdown, followed up a narrow 1-0 first-leg win with a thrilling 5-3 triumph over Pumas UNAM in the second leg, a match far more competitive than the scoreline suggests. Monterrey enters as favorites, but they know better than to overlook the resilient San Luis squad.

When will the Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey match be played?

Atletico San Luis take on Monterrey for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 semifinals this Wednesday, December 4. The action is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Atletico San Luis and Monterrey, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN, Univision and DirecTV Stream.

