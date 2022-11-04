The FIFA World Cup qualifiers were not nice with Jamaica this time since they did not get very close in the CONCACAF. Stay here to learn more about why this National Team won’t be at Qatar 2022.

Having 32 teams from across the globe participating in theFIFA World Cup gives the opportunity to small countries to make their way into this competition via qualifiers. In this case, the CONCACAF gives their participants a good chance, though Jamaica was not able to take it. Therefore, they will not be at Qatar 2022.

Jamaica is known in everything regarding sports by his tremendous speedsters. Icons like Usain Bolt or Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce left their marks with impressive performances at several Olympic Games in recent years. However, this nation has not been able to transform that natural athleticism into success at soccer.

In fact, they only have one FIFA World Cup appearance to be proud of. That lonely exception happened at the tournament held in France in 1998. Jamaica shared the group with Argentina, Croatia and Japan and they were eliminated since they finished third. However, at least they could farewell with a win against their Asian foes. This time they couldn’t even make it there.

Why did Jamaica not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

In North and Central America, the Confederation in charge of organizing the competitions is the CONCACAF. That union also has three direct slots to the FIFA World Cup to distribute, along with an extra playoff team. The first round includes mostly smaller islands competing to be one of the final eight protagonists.

Then is when the most complicated part of it starts. The format is quite simple since every team face each other twice to determine which teams qualify. It was even throughout the 14-game race, but only between the top five teams. Although Jamaica was not included in the list that was actually formed by Canada, the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama.

Their position in the end was a very far sixth place. To get a better grasp of how underwhelming they were, it’s enough to say that Panama finished fifth almost doubling their points. Ultimately, the record shows Jamaica had only two wins, four ties and eight losses. Considering his performances, it’s not surprise they are not going to be at Qatar 2022.

