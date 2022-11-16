The best Netherlands players were already called up, but one of them was left out, Donny van de Beek, but it seems that he is not going through his best career moment.

Qatar 2022: Why is Donny van de Beek not playing for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup?

The Netherlands are not big favorites but they are on the list of 'dangerous national teams' that could upset a big favorite during the Knockout Stage if they make it to that stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Oranje's offensive power originates in the midfield with players like Frenkie de Jong and Steven Berghuis, but players like Donny van de Beek are special when it comes to creating attacking plays that are different from the norm.

The Netherlands did not play during the 2018 World Cup in Russia as they did not qualify, it was a hard blow for the national team but it was the perfect excuse to clean up the roster and test new players.

Why is Donny van de Beek missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Donny van de Beek is not injured as some think, he will not play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because Louis van Gaal (Netherlands' manager) decided that Donny was not ‘ready’ enough to make it to the 26-man list.

Not only Donny van de Beek was left out of the Netherlands' national team, another important player who will not play for the Oranje is Jasper Cillessen, surprisingly he will not be the backup goalkeeper as the fans expected.

The Netherlands have top notch forwards like Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong, while the defense is led by their captain, Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). Netherlands is likely to go far in the tournament.