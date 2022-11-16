Cillessen is one less option for the Netherlands, despite his long time experience with the national team he was not called up by the manager. Check here why he isn't playing.

Qatar 2022: Why is Jasper Cillessen not playing for the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup?

It seems that the Netherlands have everything safe to take care of their goal-line, three goalkeepers were called up and one of them was not Jasper Cillessen. It seems Jasper's experience was taken into account to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The question is what happened, why is Jasper Cillessen not going to play with the Netherlands' national team in Qatar, that is the answer the fans want. But beyond creating controversy, the three goalkeepers who were called seem to have enough experience as players but not enough as national team players.

It is highly probable that Remko Pasveer will be the Netherlands' goalkeeper in Qatar, but in case he sustains an injury two other goalies will be available, Bijlow and Noppert.

Why is Jasper Cillessen missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Jasper Cillessen simply wasn't called up by Louis van Gaal, knowing that Cillessen has 63 caps with the Netherlands' national team since 2013. It seems that wasn't enough for van Gaal and likely Cillessen's inconsistency since his exit from Barcelona in 2019 where he was a backup.

After Barcelona, Cillessen played for Valencia from 2019 to 2022 making 51 goalkeeper appearances. Currently Cillessen returned to the Netherlands to play with NEC. Within the World Cup 2022 predictions Netherlands is slightly favored to advance to the Knockous Stage.

The weakest side of the Oranje's team are the goalkeepers due to their poor experience as national team players. But Louis van Gaal is sure that Remko Pasveer and the other two goalkeepers are perfect.