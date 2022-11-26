Argentina take on Mexico in a must-win game to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive. Find out here why Leandro Paredes is not starting on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage.

Qatar 2022: Why is Leandro Paredes not starting for Argentina vs. Mexico?

Argentina arrive on Matchday 2 under pressure. Having lost to Saudi Arabia in their debut at Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi and company need to get a result against Mexico to keep their FIFA World Cup aspirations alive.

La Albiceleste made their way to Qatar in great fashion, winning a long-awaited Copa America title apart from finishing the South American qualifiers unbeaten. However, they started their World Cup campaign on the wrong foot.

Therefore, manager Lionel Scaloni made several changes to the lineup for the Mexico game. Among the players who were benched is Leandro Paredes, a decision that took many by surprise.

Why Leandro Paredes is on the bench for Argentina vs. Mexico

Leandro Paredes isn't starting for Argentina against Mexico because Scaloni chose holding midfielder Guido Rodriguez over him. The Juventus star doesn't have any injury, so this might be a tactical decision.

Paredes didn't have a great performance against Saudi Arabia, and the coach knows there's no margin for error at this point. Will Argentina bounce back? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.