The FIFA World Cup is set to start on November 20 with most of the biggest stars in the world. But there is one that will not be there. Learn more about why Mohamed Salah won’t represent Egypt in Qatar 2022

The best talent in the soccer world is set to get together for about a month in the biggest stage. Qatar 2022 will be another edition of the FIFA World Cup where some players will shine, others may disappoint compared to their expectations, and a few low-profile pieces may emerge. However, one of the main absents will be Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are some of the marquee names that will battle for the title in Qatar. But, as it usually happens, world class stars will also be missing. One example of it is undoubtedly Manchester City’s Erling Haaland since Norway didn’t qualify to the tournament. Sergio Ramos of Spain appears on this list as well, despite being for a different reason.

Liverpool´s superstar carried his country to Russia 2018 four years ago, so he will sure be missed by fans around the globe. His presence would have been a boost for the FIFA World Cup ratings, though the Egyptian attacker won’t be there. Find out why Salah will not represent his country in Qatar 2022.

Why is Mohamed Salah missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

There haver been superstars coming up from a lot of countries thanks to soccer globalization. That sometimes turns into powerful national teams. But there are times where that supreme talent is a lonely exception in the squad. Salah can definitely headline that second group.

Egypt had a great year in terms of their journey, though they were just too unlucky in key situations. In the beginning of 2022, they made it to the Africa Cup of Nations final, before losing in the penalty shootout against Senegal. Faith determined that these two teams were also going to decide who was going to take a spot for Qatar 2022.

The Egyptians were able to keep up with the Senegalese despite the gap in talent. So much so that they took everything to the penalties yet again after a 1-1 overall score. That’s exactly where their hopes of being in the FIFA World Cup disappeared since they lost that way for the second time in a matter of weeks. In all, Salah will not be in Qatar 2022 because Egypt couldn’t qualify for it.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.