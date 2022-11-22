Raul Jimenez is one of the biggest stars in Mexico's squad for Qatar 2022. Unfortunately, the striker didn't appear in El Tri's starting 11 against Poland in Matchday 1 of Group C and here's the reason why.

Everything is set for Mexico's debut in Qatar 2022. El Tri will face Poland in Matchday 1 of Group C, but there's a big missing name in their starting 11. Raul Jimenez won't participate from the beginning in this FIFA World Cup and here's the reason why.

It has been a rough year for Mexico. They didn't have such a good run in the Concacaf Qualifiers, but they managed to get a ticket to their 17th FIFA World Cup; their 8th consecutive since 1994.

Now, they have a great opportunity to finally succeed in a World Cup. Mexico will first have to defeat Poland, but they will try to do it without Raul Jimenez in their starting 11.

Why is Raul Jimenez not starting for the Mexico vs Poland?

Mexico will begin their journey in the FIFA World Cup against Poland, a match that could decide one of the two tickets for the next round. It won't be an easy game and el Tri will surely miss Raul Jimenez in their starting 11.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Wolverhampton striker has not fully recovered from his groin injury. Gerardo Martino, Mexico's coach, decided to take him to Qatar 2022 despite this situation, so he's expected to have some minutes during the tournament.

In his last appearance, Raul Jimenez played 45 minutes against Sweden in their last International Friendly before the FIFA World Cup. Henry Martin will be Mexico's starter against Poland this November 22.

