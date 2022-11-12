Timo Werner is one of the great absences in Germany's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. In this article, you will find out the important reason why he'll not play in Qatar.

Germany are a four-time World Cup Champion (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and, with a victory in Qatar 2022, they can tie Brazil as the winningest team ever. This will be their 20th participation in the tournament and they will try to become the first European squad to hoist the trophy in Asia and, as a consequence, in three different continents.

The Mannschaft are also the team with the most finals played (8). During that process, they've lost four games for the title (1966, 1982, 1986, 2002). They also have four third-place finishes. However, in Russia 2018, Germany were a major disappointment after failing to surpass the group stage against Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

In Qatar 2022, Germany are in Group E, probably the toughest in the World Cup, alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Japan. This is definitely a young generation of players under the command of a new and extraordinary manager like Hansi Flick. That's why many fans are surprised with the absence of such a talented striker like Timo Werner.

Why is Timo Werner missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Timo Werner is out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because he suffered a left ankle injury with RB Leipzig in a Champions League's game against Shakhtar Donetsk on November 2. At 26 years old, this seemed to be one of the greatest opportunities in his prime after the forward decided to leave Chelsea to have minutes in the Bundesliga. That move was thinking precisely in the World Cup.

Werner has 24 goals with the National Team, played in Russia 2018 and was a dazzling revelation one year earlier in the FIFA Confederations Cup. During this semester, the striker had scored 9 goals in all competitions (4 of them in the Bundesliga through 9 games).

"A very tough one to take for me! I will be out for the next weeks, will miss the World Cup and will have to support RB Leipzig and Germany from the couch unfortunately. Thanks for all your messages!", said Werner after the medical diagnosis was confirmed. The syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle was torn and he won't be able to return in 2022.