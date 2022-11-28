Saudi Arabia will play against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium for the last group-stage match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this crucial game in Group C.

Saudi Arabia and Mexico will play against each other at the Lusail Stadium for a spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Green will have to clinch one more win, while El Tri need to win and score as many goals as they can to clinch a spot in the Round of 16. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

As Saudi Arabia got a huge win over Argentina on the first matchday, the Green could have the final say on which national teams get to be among the best 16 teams of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Although there are some ghosts from the past that could make an appearance.

On the other side, Mexico will have the most difficult mission of all the national teams in Group C. The team managed by Gerardo Martino will have to win for the first time in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and at the same time score as many goals as possible, when they haven't scored yet.

Saudi Arabia Probable Lineup

Saudi Arabia's coach Hervé Renard will have a full 25-man roster to choose from for the most important match in Saudi Arabian football history ever. They could clinch a spot in the Round of 16 after 28 years, when the Green played in the first round of the knockout stage in the 1994 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia's probable starting lineup: Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alburayk, Ali Albulayhi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Saud Abdul Hamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Salem Al Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno, Sami Al-Najei Firas Al-Brikan, and Saleh Al Shehri.

Mexico Probable Lineup

Edson Alvarez's return to the starting lineup headlines as the main change from last lineup after the 2-0 loss to Argentina. This change is coming after Andres Guardado's medical report, which states he has sustained an injury that will require at least 10 days of recovery. Other than that, the team managed by Gerardo Martino will seek the ticket for the Round of 16 in this last machup with almost every player that has played as starter in the tournament.

Mexico's probable starting lineup: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Luis Chávez, Hirving Lozano, and Alexis Vega.