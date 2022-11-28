In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Serbia will play against Switzerland. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Serbia and Switzerland will face each other in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is another of the all-or-nothing duels that Matchday 3 will have. Both teams arrive with chances to qualify. Who has it easier is Switzerland, who have 3 points and a draw for them could be enough, as long as Cameroon do not defeat Brazil by a good goal difference, something that seems unlikely.

Serbia have it much more complicated, although fortunately for them they still depend on themselves. They need the victory, since any other result would leave them with no chance of going to the round of 16. They also need Brazil to beat Cameroon, somewhat feasible, although Brazil will surely not play with starters and that increases the chances of the Africans.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Serbia and Switzerland at the 974 Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Friday, December 2 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Serbia vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Serbia vs Switzerland

Serbia and Switzerland will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Friday, December 2 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO.

