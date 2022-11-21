A new day of football action is on their way at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Find out here the complete schedule for Monday, November 21st.

The official kick-off for the 2022 Qatar World Cup has been made. Ecuador beat 2-0 to Qatar in a matchup that was held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. However, as it was the first day of football action, FIFA intended to be a single-matchup event.

One of the historic moments of that game was that Qatar are the first-ever host nation to have lost the opening game of the tournament, since the organizers played the first game of the tournament. In fact, South Africa was the other that didn't won their opening match. It was 1-1 game against Mexico.

As for now on, at least three World Cup games will be played in three different kick-off times for everybody to enjoy each game. Of course, it won't happen in the last fixture of the group-stage, in order to be transparent about any result before the beginning of the knockout stages.

2022 World Cup Fixtures List for Monday, November 21st in Qatar

Unlike Sunday's schedule, Monday November 21st will have three games almost one after the other. First, the second game for Group A between Senegal, the African Cup Champions, and the Netherlands, one of the big national teams now in UEFA. This matchup will be held at Al Thumama Stadium.

The other two games will kick-off Group B's action. England will face Iran at Khalifa International Stadium, and Wales will make their 64-year return to a World Cup when they face the USMNT at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

To watch or live stream free each game of Monday, November 21st World Cup Fixture List in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.