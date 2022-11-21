Big day for United States, hopes are pinned on one of the best squads the country has ever had, but Wales are also ready to show their power. Check here who is this game's referee.

USMNT vs Wales: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group B match?

The USMNT are one of the top north american teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, three big teams make up that part of the american continent, United States, Mexico and Canada.

There are high expectations for the USMNT, they are not yet big favorites, but they are favored in Group B along with Wales, Iran and England.

Wales showed power during the qualifiers, they have a squad of players capable of winning almost any game and among them is their top player, Gareth Bale.

Who is the referee of the USMNT vs Wales game?

The referee will be a local man, his name is Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, he is another of the youngsters in the referee's group at 35 years of age. Al-Jassim has been working as an international referee for FIFA and AFC since 2013.

Some fans believe that Qatar based referees have no experience, but Al-Jassim has a lot of international experience, in 2019 he was a referee during the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States and also during the AFC Asian Cup that same year.

The USMNT vs Wales game is likely to be tight from the first minute, but that will make Al-Jassim's job a lot easier.

