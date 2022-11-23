Football activity at the 2022 Qatar World Cup continues on Thursday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the November 24th matchups at the world football tournament.

The fourth day of the 2022 Qatar World Cup brought some interesting results. Croatia, the runner-up in the 2014 World Cup, opened their tournament with a scoreless 0-0 draw against a well-prepared Morocco team at Al Bayt Stadium. Tonight, Belgium will face off against Canada in the second Group F matchup.

Goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano helped Japan beat Germany 2-1 in their first World Cup match, shocking the world champions in the process. The Japanese players took advantage of German mistakes and wasted opportunities to pull off a stunning upset in the first game of Group E.

Meanwhile, even without a clinical finisher, Spain proved why they are one of the most anticipated teams in Qatar by dominating Costa Rica 7-0. Spreading the goals out isn't always a strength, but they showed that in this game. There is more than one way to put up a lot of points, as seen by the goals scored by Gavi, Torres (twice), Asensio, Olmo, Soler, and Morata, and Luis Enrique will be pleased with what he witnessed.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Thursday, November 24th

Thursday, November 24th football schedule will feature the last four opening matchday games. In Group H for the World Cup 2022, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey will all be competing against one another.

Tomorrow's schedule will have four games one after the other. At 5:00 AM (ET), Switzerland will come against Cameroon at the Al Bayt Stadium to open up Group activity. The next game at 8:00 AM (ET), will also open the final Group H action for the day when Uruguay led by Luis Suarez, Darwin Núñez, and Edinson Cavani face Son Heung-min's South Korea.

Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will all be patrolling the center of the field for this squad, guaranteeing some classic fights in the middle of the field. Then, at 11:00 AM (ET), Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal meet with Ghana to round up group H, while Brazil and Serbia will end the Matchday 1 action at 2:00 PM (ET).

To watch or live stream free each game of Thursday, November 24th World Cup Fixture List in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial)). If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.