The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in November and a number of records could be broken in Qatar, here are 10 to keep an eye on.

The FIFA World Cup is almost here, on November 21st, the eyes of the world will be on Qatar as 32 nations will look to win the most coveted trophy in all of sports. Great stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and our own Christian Pulisic will be on display.

There are many stats and records that are interesting when it comes to the World Cup, with some records being very difficult to break. For example, did you know the lowest attended World Cup game was in 1930 a game between Peru and Romania that was played to 300 spectators.

That record seems impossible to break by today’s standards but there are records that can be broken in Qatar, here are 10 possible records that can be broken at the World Cup.

10 breakable World Cup records

Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay have a dubious record that each time they get carded will continue to be new, Argentina has 123 yellow cards, Brazil 11 red cards, and Uruguay has 9. Argentina and Brazil lead in those categories.

Brazil and Germany have played the most World Cup matches at 109, the team that gets the furthest at Qatar will overtake that record. England will play their 70th World Cup match and will move up to fifth on the list of all time games.

Mexico could break a record no one wants El Tri have 27 World Cup losses and could continue to hold that record if they lose a match. Lionel Messi is one game away from becoming a part of the 20 game club, Messi has played 19 games.

Lionel Messi will need to play two matches to draw level with Diego Maradona who has played 21 World Cup matches. Didier Deschamps needs one more win to get 10 World Cup matches won as a coach and join a select group of Helmut Schon, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Mario Zagallo, Joachim Low, Carlos Alberto Parreira and Oscar Tabarez.

At the moment no head coach that was not from the country that has won it has been able to win a World Cup. A curious record that could be broken in Qatar.

If Cristiano Ronaldo scores a goal in Qatar, he will be the only player to have scored in 5 different tournaments. France will look to avoid being eliminated in the first round since in the last three tournaments the champion did not get out of their group: Italy at South Africa 2010, Spain at Brazil 2014, and Germany at Russia 2018.