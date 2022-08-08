Not all big MLS players will be available for the upcoming All-Star game because they want to take advantage of that day to rest and recover from injuries.

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game will be hosted at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on August 10. This will be the 26th edition of the event and the last time the MLS team won an All-Star game was in 2015 against Tottenham Hotspur.

There are great expectations to watch the best players of the 2022 MLS regular season, but some will not be available since last week was tough and multiple players suffered injuries that left them off the roster for the All-Star game.

Usually the best players are the top scorers and the players with the most assists during the season, but other big names like Higuain are called to play in the All-Star game even though they are not featured in some stats.

Why won't Gonzalo Higuain of Inter Miami play in the 2022 MLS All-Star game?

Inter Miami are fighting to climb positions in their conference and be able to reach the playoffs, this could be their first time in a postseason. But the bad news came last week when Gonzalo Higuain was playing against the San Jose Earthquakes (August 3) and he suffered a Jaw injury that forced him out of the game early.

Gonzalo Higuain is Inter Miami's top scorer along with Leonardo Campana, both players with eight goals scored. Of those eight goals Higuain scored three by penalty kicks and that makes him the Inter Miami player with the most penalty kicks goals.

Before the start of the current season, rumors circulated about Higuain's retirement from soccer, but during the first week of April he said that the comments about his retiremente were misunderstood, despite the fact that his father was the origin of said comments.