The Allianz Field will held the 2022 MLS All-Star game between the Liga MX and MLS in an amazing matchup. However, Guillermo Ochoa won’t take part of this huge event. Check out the reason why, down below.

The Liga MX team has arrived to Minnesota for the 2022 MLS All-Star game. The current Liga MX Champions Atlas have the most players in the 26-man Liga MX squad list. Guillermo Ochoa isn't one of them.

Despite the MLS All-Star squad is based on this year's performance, the Liga MX team is based on the last league's performance. So that's the reason Atlas have six players and their manager Diego Cocca in the Liga MX squad.

In fact, as Club America didn't make it to the Liga MX Quarterfinals only one Las Aguilas player was selected to play for the Liga MX All-Star team. That player is Alvaro Fidalgo, the Spaniard will carry the Club America flag in this Liga MX vs MLS game.

Guillermo Ochoa won't play for the All-Star Liga MX team

The Liga MX front office arrange the Liga MX All-Star team according to last season best XI. As the 37-year-old goalkeeper didn't make it to the best lineup of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX, he won't be playing for the All-Star Liga MX team. Last year, Ochoa played for the All-Star Liga MX team as the starting goalkeeper of the lineup.

Also he has helped Club America during this beginning of the season. In fact, Las Aguilas are among the top 5 teams to have conceded less goals so far in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. That's why his absence cames as a surprise for many Liga MX fans.

The 26-man Liga MX squad list includes three goalkeepers. These goalkeepers are Camilo Vargas of Atlas, Oscar Ustari of Pachuca and Carlos Acevedo of Santos Laguna. The Liga MX squad are already in Minnesota ready for the Wednesday night's game.