Earlier this year, Lorenzo Insigne signed a deal with Toronto FC to play in the 2022 MLS Season. The 2021 UEFA Euro Champion was set to play since July 1 for the Canadian team, however the new Toronto's Designated Player had to wait.
In his 12-year football career, Insigne has played for Italian-only clubs like Napoli, Cavese, Foggia and Pescara. Also, he has completed all the way through the youth Italian national teams with the U-20 and U-21 before he made his senior debut.
Despite he is a 2021 UEFA Euro Champion, the Major League Soccer decided to leave him out of the 2022 MLS All-Star game. However, he won't be totally out of the MLS All-Star action for the coming week at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Lorenzo Insigne won't play against the All-Star Liga MX team
The Italian player played his first MLS game on July 23. Its just two weeks before the MLS All-Star game. Since then, Insigne has played 2 more games and registered 1 goal scored. Therefore, the Major League Soccer decided not to list him for the MLS All-Star roster.
However, the 31-year-old player will be taking part of the MLS All-Star event. As he was selected in a 10-man roster to compete in the Skills Challenge for the MLS team on Tuesday, August 9 at the Allianz Field.
The MLS roster to compete in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge is composed by Sebastian Driussi, Jesus Ferreira, Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera, Carles Gil, Sean Johnson, Hany Mukhtar, Dayne St. Clair and Emanuel Reynoso.