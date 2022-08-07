The 2022 MLS All-Star game held at the Allianz Field will be full of stars from Liga MX and MLS to play an amazing game. However, Lorenzo Insigne won’t take part of this huge event. Check out the reason why, down below.

Earlier this year, Lorenzo Insigne signed a deal with Toronto FC to play in the 2022 MLS Season. The 2021 UEFA Euro Champion was set to play since July 1 for the Canadian team, however the new Toronto's Designated Player had to wait.

In his 12-year football career, Insigne has played for Italian-only clubs like Napoli, Cavese, Foggia and Pescara. Also, he has completed all the way through the youth Italian national teams with the U-20 and U-21 before he made his senior debut.

Despite he is a 2021 UEFA Euro Champion, the Major League Soccer decided to leave him out of the 2022 MLS All-Star game. However, he won't be totally out of the MLS All-Star action for the coming week at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Lorenzo Insigne won't play against the All-Star Liga MX team

The Italian player played his first MLS game on July 23. Its just two weeks before the MLS All-Star game. Since then, Insigne has played 2 more games and registered 1 goal scored. Therefore, the Major League Soccer decided not to list him for the MLS All-Star roster.

However, the 31-year-old player will be taking part of the MLS All-Star event. As he was selected in a 10-man roster to compete in the Skills Challenge for the MLS team on Tuesday, August 9 at the Allianz Field.

The MLS roster to compete in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge is composed by Sebastian Driussi, Jesus Ferreira, Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera, Carles Gil, Sean Johnson, Hany Mukhtar, Dayne St. Clair and Emanuel Reynoso.