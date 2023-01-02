Here is a checklist of all the major tournaments and leagues for the 2023 calendar year.

2023 is set up to be just as big as 2022 in the soccer world. The year kicks off with the FIFA Club World Cup that will take place in Morocco. Morocco is just coming off of a semifinal run in the FIFA World Cup and this tournament will only boost the spotlight on the country.

The usual club competitions like Copa Libertadores and the UEFA Champions league will continue during 2023 but there will be two major youth World Cups during the year, U-20 and U-17s.

The biggest event in soccer in 2023 will be the FIFA Women’s World Cup, here is a rundown of the biggest soccer events of the year.

2023 checklist of soccer events

Feb. 1-11: FIFA Club World Cup

The highly criticized FIFA World Cup will take place in Morocco where the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer will represent Concacaf and will be joined by Real Madrid (UEFA), Flamengo (South America), Wydad Casablanca (Africa), Al-Ahly (Africa), Al-Hilal (Asia) and Auckland City (Oceania).

Feb. 7-Nov. 11: 2023 Copa Conmebol Libertadores

The Champions League of South America the annual Copa Libertadores will take place where defending champions Flamengo look to defend their title.

Feb 14. UEFA Champions League round of 16

The knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League are set to take place and each month until the final teams will be knocking each other out. The final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10th.

Feb. 25: MLS regular season begins

The Major League Soccer season kicks off as the league introduces new franchise St. Louis City SC and the defending champions, LAFC look to win their second straight MLS Cup.

March 7-9: Concacaf Champions League begins

The annual Concacaf Champions League is slated to begin in March, it will once again be a knockout style tournament and an MLS side will look to win the tournament for a second straight year.

May 20-June 11: 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The U-20 World Cup will take place in Indonesia, as time has passed the U-20 World Cup is still a youth tournament but some of the players go into said competition already having 50 or more professional games under their belts.

June 10 UEFA Champions League Final

The best club competition in the world will have it’s final in Turkey from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

June 24-July 16: 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

Defending champions USMNT will play host to the best of Concacaf and some invitees for the bi-annual Gold Cup. Qatar will return for this tournament.

July 20-Aug. 20: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

32 teams will participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Nov. 10-Dec. 2: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The U-17 World Cup will be held in the proud soccer nation of Peru. Six stadiums in six host cities will celebrate the best of youth soccer as Brazil defend their title.