Cristiano Ronaldo’s hilarious reaction to his kids saying Georgina Rodriguez is more famous than him

Ahead of the premiere of the third season of 'I Am Georgina' on Netflix, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend shared a new clip of the series in which the Portuguese star has a hilarious reaction to his kids' definition of fame.

Since opening a YouTube channel, Cristiano Ronaldo has proved that he is not only one of the best football players but also a solid entertainer. In a new video with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, the Portuguese star not only hilariously imitated Lionel Messi but also shared a clip in which his kids roasted him for not being the most famous they know.

While Cristiano asked Georgina questions about herself, the pair also shared an exclusive clip from the upcoming third season of her Netflix documentary series, “I Am Georgina.” In the clip, they are talking with their kids about being famous, which prompted a hilarious exchange.

“What’s being famous?” he asked the children, who started shouting things like “It’s easy!” or “When you don’t have to work,” or “When people want your picture.” Ronaldo then asked them, “Who is the most famous person you know?” and, without missing a beat, one of the kids responded: “Mom!”

After that answer, Ronaldo is visibly shocked and stops eating before looking at Georgina with incredulity in his eyes. She, on the other hand, is quite satisfied with the answer. However, to see what happens next, fans will have to wait for the release of the season on Netflix.

“I Am Georgina” was first released in 2022, and it not only follows Georgina in her daily life, it also features Cristiano and their kids, as well as some relatives. The series was a total success, being renewed for more installments.

How many kids do Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have?

Ronaldo is a father of five children. He welcomed his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., now 13, through a surrogate in 2010. In June 2017, his twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, were born, also via surrogate. Just weeks later, in July 2017, Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed their daughter, Alana Martina, who is also 6 years old.

What is Georgina Rodríguez famous for?

Apart from being the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina, who is Argentine-born, is a social media personality and model. She also produces her docuseries, “I Am Georgina,” has become one of the most-watched series on Netflix.