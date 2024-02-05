The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be in June – July of 2026, but already things are heating up for the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In an announcement ceremony which included Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian, FIFA president Gianni Infantino made huge announcements related to the tournament.
The biggest is announcing that the FIFA World Cup final in 2026 will be hosted by MetLife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey area on July 19th. Kicking off the competition, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host the opening game of the World Cup 2026 on June 11th.
The USMNT will play their World Cup games in Los Angeles (twice) and one in Seattle. Canada will kick off their World Cup run in Toronto on June 12th. Here is a breakdown of all the matches and the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA 2026 World Cup venues
USA (11)
Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field
Canada (2)
Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place
Mexico (3)
Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA
Venue breakdown after Group stage for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Round of 32: Every city except for Guadalajara and Philadelphia. Los Angeles and Dallas will host two round of 32 clashes.
Round of 16: Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, East Rutherford
Quarterfinals: Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, Boston
Semifinals: Dallas, Atlanta
Third-place playoff: Miami
Final: East Rutherford
2026 FIFA World Cup venue schedule for the whole tournament
Thursday, 11 June 2026
Match 1 (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Match 2 – Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 12 June 2026
Match 3 (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium
Match 4 (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 13 June 2026
Match 5 – Boston Stadium
Match 6 – BC Place Vancouver
Match 7 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 8 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Sunday, 14 June 2026
Match 9 – Philadelphia Stadium
Match 10 – Houston Stadium
Match 11 – Dallas Stadium
Match 12 – Estadio Monterrey
Monday, 15 June 2026
Match 13 – Miami Stadium
Match 14 – Atlanta Stadium
Match 15 – Los Angeles Stadium
Match 16 – Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 16 June 2026
Match 17 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 18 – Boston Stadium
Match 19 – Kansas City Stadium
Match 20 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Match 21 – Toronto Stadium
Match 22 – Dallas Stadium
Match 23 – Houston Stadium
Match 24 – Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Thursday, 18 June 2026
Match 25 – Atlanta Stadium
Match 26 – Los Angeles Stadium
Match 27 (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver
Match 28 (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 19 June 2026
Match 29 – Philadelphia Stadium
Match 30 – Boston Stadium
Match 31 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Match 32 (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Match 33 – Toronto Stadium
Match 34 – Kansas City Stadium
Match 35 – Houston Stadium
Match 36 – Estadio Monterrey
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Match 37 – Miami Stadium
Match 38 – Atlanta Stadium
Match 39 – Los Angeles Stadium
Match 40 – BC Place Vancouver
Monday, 22 June 2026
Match 41 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 42 – Philadelphia Stadium
Match 43 – Dallas Stadium
Match 44 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Match 45 – Boston Stadium
Match 46 – Toronto Stadium
Match 47 – Houston Stadium
Match 48 – Estadio Guadalajara
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Match 49 – Miami Stadium
Match 50 – Atlanta Stadium
Match 51 (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver
Match 52 – Seattle Stadium
Match 53 (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Match 54 – Estadio Monterrey
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Match 55 – Philadelphia Stadium
Match 56 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 57 – Dallas Stadium
Match 58 – Kansas City Stadium
Match 59 (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium
Match 60 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Friday, 26 June 2026
Match 61 – Boston Stadium
Match 62 – Toronto Stadium
Match 63 – Seattle Stadium
Match 64 – BC Place Vancouver
Match 65 – Houston Stadium
Match 66 – Estadio Guadalajara
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Match 67 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 68 – Philadelphia Stadium
Match 69 – Kansas City Stadium
Match 70 – Dallas Stadium
Match 71 – Miami Stadium
Match 72 – Atlanta Stadium
FIFA World Cup 26 – Round of 32 fixtures
Sunday, 28 June 2026
Match 73 – Los Angeles Stadium
Monday, 29 June 2026
Match 74 – Boston Stadium
Match 75 – Estadio Monterrey
Match 76 – Houston Stadium
Tuesday, 30 June 2026
Match 77 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 78 – Dallas Stadium
Match 79 – Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Wednesday, 1 July 2026
Match 80 – Atlanta Stadium
Match 81 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Match 82 – Seattle Stadium
Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 83 – Toronto Stadium
Match 84 – Los Angeles Stadium
Match 85 – BC Place Vancouver
Friday, 3 July 2026
Match 86 – Miami Stadium
Match 87 – Kansas City Stadium
Match 88 – Dallas Stadium
FIFA World Cup 26 Round of 16 fixtures
Saturday, 4 July 2026
Match 89 – Philadelphia Stadium
Match 90 – Houston Stadium
Sunday, 5 July 2026
Match 91 – New York New Jersey Stadium
Match 92 – Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Monday, 6 July 2026
Match 93 – Dallas Stadium
Match 94 – Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Match 95 – Atlanta Stadium
Match 96 – BC Place Vancouver
FIFA World Cup 26 quarter-final fixtures
Thursday, 9 July 2026
Match 97 – Boston Stadium
Friday, 10 July 2026
Match 98 – Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 11 July 2026
Match 99 – Miami Stadium
Match 100 – Kansas City Stadium
FIFA World Cup 26 semi-final fixtures
Tuesday, 14 July 2026
Match 101 – Dallas Stadium
Wednesday, 15 July 2026
Match 102 – Atlanta Stadium
FIFA World Cup 26 Third Place Game
Saturday, 18 July 2026
Match 103 – Miami Stadium
FIFA World Cup 26 Final
Sunday, 19 July 2026
Match 104 – New York New Jersey Stadium