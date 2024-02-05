The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be in June – July of 2026, but already things are heating up for the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In an announcement ceremony which included Kevin Hart and Kim Kardashian, FIFA president Gianni Infantino made huge announcements related to the tournament.



The biggest is announcing that the FIFA World Cup final in 2026 will be hosted by MetLife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey area on July 19th. Kicking off the competition, Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host the opening game of the World Cup 2026 on June 11th.



The USMNT will play their World Cup games in Los Angeles (twice) and one in Seattle. Canada will kick off their World Cup run in Toronto on June 12th. Here is a breakdown of all the matches and the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA 2026 World Cup venues

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field

Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA





Venue breakdown after Group stage for the FIFA World Cup 2026



Round of 32: Every city except for Guadalajara and Philadelphia. Los Angeles and Dallas will host two round of 32 clashes.



Round of 16: Vancouver, Seattle, Mexico City, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, East Rutherford



Quarterfinals: Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, Boston



Semifinals: Dallas, Atlanta



Third-place playoff: Miami



Final: East Rutherford



2026 FIFA World Cup venue schedule for the whole tournament



Thursday, 11 June 2026

Match 1 (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Match 2 – Estadio Guadalajara



Friday, 12 June 2026

Match 3 (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium

Match 4 (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium



Saturday, 13 June 2026

Match 5 – Boston Stadium

Match 6 – BC Place Vancouver

Match 7 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 8 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium



Sunday, 14 June 2026

Match 9 – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 10 – Houston Stadium

Match 11 – Dallas Stadium

Match 12 – Estadio Monterrey



Monday, 15 June 2026

Match 13 – Miami Stadium

Match 14 – Atlanta Stadium

Match 15 – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 16 – Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Match 17 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 18 – Boston Stadium

Match 19 – Kansas City Stadium

Match 20 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Match 21 – Toronto Stadium

Match 22 – Dallas Stadium

Match 23 – Houston Stadium

Match 24 – Estadio Azteca Mexico City



Thursday, 18 June 2026

Match 25 – Atlanta Stadium

Match 26 – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 27 (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver

Match 28 (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara

Friday, 19 June 2026

Match 29 – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 30 – Boston Stadium

Match 31 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Match 32 (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium

Saturday, 20 June 2026

Match 33 – Toronto Stadium

Match 34 – Kansas City Stadium

Match 35 – Houston Stadium

Match 36 – Estadio Monterrey

Sunday, 21 June 2026

Match 37 – Miami Stadium

Match 38 – Atlanta Stadium

Match 39 – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 40 – BC Place Vancouver

Monday, 22 June 2026

Match 41 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 42 – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 43 – Dallas Stadium

Match 44 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Match 45 – Boston Stadium

Match 46 – Toronto Stadium

Match 47 – Houston Stadium

Match 48 – Estadio Guadalajara

Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Match 49 – Miami Stadium

Match 50 – Atlanta Stadium

Match 51 (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver

Match 52 – Seattle Stadium

Match 53 (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Match 54 – Estadio Monterrey

Thursday, 25 June 2026

Match 55 – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 56 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 57 – Dallas Stadium

Match 58 – Kansas City Stadium

Match 59 (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 60 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Friday, 26 June 2026

Match 61 – Boston Stadium

Match 62 – Toronto Stadium

Match 63 – Seattle Stadium

Match 64 – BC Place Vancouver

Match 65 – Houston Stadium

Match 66 – Estadio Guadalajara

Saturday, 27 June 2026

Match 67 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 68 – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 69 – Kansas City Stadium

Match 70 – Dallas Stadium

Match 71 – Miami Stadium

Match 72 – Atlanta Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 – Round of 32 fixtures

Sunday, 28 June 2026

Match 73 – Los Angeles Stadium

Monday, 29 June 2026

Match 74 – Boston Stadium

Match 75 – Estadio Monterrey

Match 76 – Houston Stadium

Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Match 77 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 78 – Dallas Stadium

Match 79 – Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Wednesday, 1 July 2026

Match 80 – Atlanta Stadium

Match 81 – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Match 82 – Seattle Stadium

Thursday, 2 July 2026

Match 83 – Toronto Stadium

Match 84 – Los Angeles Stadium

Match 85 – BC Place Vancouver

Friday, 3 July 2026

Match 86 – Miami Stadium

Match 87 – Kansas City Stadium

Match 88 – Dallas Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 Round of 16 fixtures

Saturday, 4 July 2026

Match 89 – Philadelphia Stadium

Match 90 – Houston Stadium

Sunday, 5 July 2026

Match 91 – New York New Jersey Stadium

Match 92 – Estadio Azteca Mexico City

Monday, 6 July 2026

Match 93 – Dallas Stadium

Match 94 – Seattle Stadium

Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Match 95 – Atlanta Stadium

Match 96 – BC Place Vancouver

FIFA World Cup 26 quarter-final fixtures

Thursday, 9 July 2026

Match 97 – Boston Stadium

Friday, 10 July 2026

Match 98 – Los Angeles Stadium

Saturday, 11 July 2026

Match 99 – Miami Stadium

Match 100 – Kansas City Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 semi-final fixtures

Tuesday, 14 July 2026

Match 101 – Dallas Stadium

Wednesday, 15 July 2026

Match 102 – Atlanta Stadium



FIFA World Cup 26 Third Place Game

Saturday, 18 July 2026

Match 103 – Miami Stadium

FIFA World Cup 26 Final

Sunday, 19 July 2026

Match 104 – New York New Jersey Stadium