Lionel Messi was great during his first months with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS won the 2023 Leagues Cup and made an interesting run toward the playoffs.

However, an injury derailed Messi’s hopes to lead the club into the postseason, but, his individual performances gave him prestigious awards such as the Ballon d’Or and The Best.

Now, Messi is 36-years old and no one knows for sure if retirement could be an option in the near future. In fact, this is the same discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

The former player of FC Barcelona has already confirmed he’ll be at the 2024 Copa America to defend the title. However, the big question is what will happen towards the 2026 World Cup.

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup?

During an exclusive interview with Diario Marca in Spain, Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina’s national team, was asked about the rumors circulating that Lionel Messi could play his sixth World Cup in 2026 in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

“Today I tell you that there are players who have played at that age, and in his case, it wouldn’t surprise me. But it’s so far away, and in football, time flies by quickly. I believe he can. Physically, I have no doubts, only mentally, and that depends on how he feels.”

Furthermore, Scaloni talked about how he envisions the Argentine national team on the day veterans like Messi or Angel Di Maria choose to retire. The coach remembered what happened to other legends.

“In the end, there came a moment when Maradona left the Argentine national team, Ruggeri left, and other great players departed, yet Argentina continued. It will hurt a lot because they are great players who have given so much, but we have the obligation because the Argentine national team, beyond Leo or Maradona, has always been a powerful team.”

That’s why, though the target is to win 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup, a renewal process is also on the works. “We will face the challenge of remaining strong without them. That is the direction we need to aim for because at some point, they won’t be there: creating a team equally competitive with other players. We must envision it and set goals for when they are not around.”