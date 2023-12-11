Manchester United is one of the most popular sports teams in the world, with fan bases literally in all corners of the world, ManU has become a brand much bigger than just in England.

Manchester United have won a record 20 top-flight league titles, 12 FA Cups, six League Cups and a record 21 FA Community Shields. In international football, they have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League three times, and the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup once each (the only British club to have won both international titles).

Under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the club transformed from a English power to one of the top clubs in the world. Here are 25 legendary players for Manchester United.

Sir Bobby Charlton

A true legend, Charlton won three First Division titles and the European Cup in 1968 with United, earning the Ballon d’Or that year.

George Best

Known for his dazzling skills, Best won two First Division titles and the European Cup in 1968, also claiming the Ballon d’Or in 1968.

Eric Cantona

The catalyst for United’s dominance in the ’90s, Cantona secured four Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his influential spell.

Ryan Giggs

United’s most decorated player, Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies during his illustrious career.

Paul Scholes

A midfield maestro, Scholes claimed 11 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, showcasing his exceptional passing and goal-scoring prowess.

Cristiano Ronaldo

A global football icon, Ronaldo helped United secure three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008 before his move to Real Madrid.

Wayne Rooney

United’s all-time leading scorer, Rooney won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

Denis Law

A prolific striker, Law played a crucial role in United’s 1967-68 season, contributing to their First Division title and European Cup triumph.

Roy Keane

Known for his leadership, Keane captained United to seven Premier League titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League in 1999.

Gary Neville

A stalwart in defense, Neville won eight Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies during his career at United.

Peter Schmeichel

A legendary goalkeeper, Schmeichel’s time at United included five Premier League titles and the historic UEFA Champions League win in 1999.

Rio Ferdinand

A key figure in United’s defense, Ferdinand secured six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph in 2008.

Nemanja Vidić

Renowned for his toughness, Vidić played a pivotal role in United’s defense, winning five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

Patrice Evra

A dynamic left-back, Evra won five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008, showcasing his defensive skills and attacking contributions.

Bryan Robson

An inspirational captain, Robson led United to two Premier League titles and three FA Cups during his time at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Nicknamed the “Baby-faced Assassin,” Solskjær’s memorable moment came with the winning goal in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, adding to his six Premier League titles.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

A prolific goal-scorer, Van Nistelrooy won a Premier League title and was pivotal in United’s consistent success in the early 2000s.

Steve Bruce

A reliable defender, Bruce captained United to three Premier League titles and contributed to the team’s domestic success.

Andy Cole

Part of the treble-winning team in 1999, Cole won five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time at United.

Dwight Yorke

Teaming up with Andy Cole, Yorke formed a formidable striking partnership, winning three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 1999.

Mark Hughes

A versatile forward, Hughes played a crucial role in United’s attack, contributing to two Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

Michael Carrick

A composed midfielder, Carrick won five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008, showcasing his passing and vision.

David Beckham

Known for his precision crossing and free-kicks, Beckham won six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 1999.

Norman Whiteside

A young talent, Whiteside contributed to two FA Cups and the 1984 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at United.

Edwin van der Sar

A reliable goalkeeper, Van der Sar played a pivotal role in United’s success, winning four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008.