Inter have reportedly contacted Paulo Dybala in an attempt to lure him away from Juventus as a free agent. Here, find out the top five players who have defended both Juventus' and Inter's colors throughout history.

Inter have reportedly shown serious intentions to swoop for arch-rivals Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Both Milan-based publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, and Sky Italia claim that the Nerazzurri's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has already contacted the entourage of the Argentine ace. Dybala, 28, is ready to leave Juve on a free transfer in the summer with his contract expiring in June 2022.

The Argentina international, who arrived in Turin from Palermo in 2015 for a sum of €41 million, has failed to come to an agreement with the Bianconeri's management in the past months. As a result, as of January, he is available to talk to other clubs. The reigning Serie A champions are prepared to offer him a five-year contract until 2027, a fixed salary of €7.5 million, plus certain bonuses, and an additional signing bonus.

The report also adds that Inter plan to fund the striker's salary thanks to Christian Eriksen's departure, as well as the exits of Matias Vecino, Arturo Vidal, and Ivan Perisic, all three as free agents. An interesting fact is that Dybala wouldn't be one of the numerous players who has switched between the two clubs.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Juventus to Inter, 2006

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepped into the top 5 soccer leagues with Juventus in 2004, after leaving Ajax as a highly promising young star at the age of 23. He ended up staying two seasons in Turin, helping the Bianconeri become back-to-back Serie A champions. Calciopoli, however. nullified both of his Scudetti wins with Juve. As a result of the scandal, Juve were demoted to Italy's second division, Serie B.

92 official games and 26 goals later, the Swede moved to their fiercest opponent, Inter. The striker has not only repeated the same success at the Old Lady, but he even managed to improve his record, grabbing three Serie A titles in a row with the Nerazzurri. His Inter spell lasted three years, summed up with 117 appearances in all competitions, and a tally of 66 goals.

Roberto Baggio: Juventus (1990-95), Inter (1998-00)

Roberto Baggio moved from bellow Italian club Fiorentina to Juventus for a sum of €13m in 1990, the then-world record transfer fee for a player. He took up Michel Platini's number 10 jersey. After the move, riots erupted in Florence, injuring 50 people. During the first half of the decade, he starred in the Old Lady's attack, leaving behind a legacy of 115 goals in exactly 200 matches.

In his final season at the Stadio delle Alpi, he won the UEFA Cup and the Italian league double. After the next two seasons at Milan and the following one at Bologna, he opted to sign for Inter. Having appeared 59 times, Baggio netted 17 goals, in spite of not winning any trophy in the two years he wore the Black and Blues jersey.

Giuseppe Meazza: Inter (1927-40), Juventus (1942-43)

When Internazionale play at home, they refer to their stadium as Giuseppe Meazza, even though it is officially called San Siro. It was named after the club's great goalscorer, who managed to rack up 284 goals in 409 games over the course of 13 years with La Beneamata, from 1927 to 1940.

The following season, the Italian forward transferred to city-rivals Milan, and two years later, he joined Juve. His time in Piedmont was unfortunately cut short due to World War II. Meazza, then 32, lasted only one season at the Zebras, contributing to 10 goals in 27 Serie A fixtures.

Fabio Cannavaro: Inter to Juventus, 2004

Considered one of the best Italian defenders of all time, Cannavaro earned his reputation at Parma before switching them with Inter in summer 2002. At the time, the Emilia-Romagna outfit were struggling financially, while Inter were looking to start over after losing a bitter Scudetto battle with Juventus. His time in Milan started off well, but the following year was less fruitful, and he was forced to miss the majority of the season as a result of an injury.

The Italian centre-back was also frequently used in a position other than his own. Consequently, Cannavaro was traded to Juventus in a shocking last-minute part-exchange deal. His adventure in Turin lasted another two years as well, and several months after his departure, he was awarded the 2006 Ballon d'Or after helping Italy win the World Cup. He is the most recent defender to receive the prestigious award.

Andrea Pirlo: Inter (1998-21), Juventus (2011-15)

During his teenage years, between 1998 and 2001, Andrea Pirlo featured 40 times for Inter. The Italian deep-lying playmaker, however, was unable to secure a regular spot in the first team, and thus, in 1999, he was shipped out on loan at Reggina. Another loan at his former side, Brescia followed, before realizing that he couldn't make it in the Blue part of the city of Milan and moved to the Red side, at AC Milan.

He spent an entire decade playing for the Rossoneri, and thanks to the various club and individual accolades, he established himself as one of the best midfielders in modern soccer. In 2011, after failing to agree on a contract renewal with the San Siro team, he left for Juventus as a free agent. Teaming up with Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba in the mid-area, he went on to claim Serie A four times during his four years in Turin.