AEK Athens will receive Olympiacos this Sunday, March 12 for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Super League Greece 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the last Matchday of the regular phase and before the most interesting part of the Greek tournament begins, a great game will take place between two teams that fight in the highest standings and that are undoubtedly two of the main candidates to be proclaimed as champions of this season 2022/2023.

On the one hand there will be the current leaders with 59 points, AEK Athens, who are looking to finish this regular phase on top of the standings. Their rivals will be the last champions, Olympiacos, who are in third place with 53 points and are looking to finish the regular phase as high as possible.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (March 13)

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: ANT1 Pacific

Brazil: Star+

Canada: ANT1 Satellite

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365

Italy: cool tv

Mexico: Star+

USA: ANT1 Satellite

