AEK Athens will play against Panathinaikos this Sunday, March 19 for the Matchday 26 of the 2022/2023 Super League Greece 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The most interesting part of the Greek tournament begins, nothing less than the games of the two groups: those of the championship zone and the relegation zone. A more than interesting game will take place between the teams that are looking to win the tournament, since they face two strong candidates to take the title.

On one side will be the leaders Panathinaikos, who remain on top with 61 points after winning their Matchday 26 game and their rivals in this game, AEK Athens, losing against Olympiakos. That is why this will be a duel of the first against the second, and of course it promises to be very intense.

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (March 20)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30

Greece: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: ANT1 Pacific

Canada: ANT1 Satellite

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365

Italy: cool tv

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

USA: ANT1 Satellite