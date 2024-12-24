Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark completes a historic rookie season in the WNBA with another major award to her name. The Associated Press announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14th, that the 22-year-old guard was the AP Female Athlete of the Year “ for her impact on and off the court.”

A group of 74 sports journalists from The Associated Press and its members voted on the award. The Indiana Fever guard received 35 votes, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was second with 25 and boxer Imane Khelif was third, getting four votes.

Clark is only the fourth women’s basketball player to be honored as the female athlete of the year since it was first presented in 1931, joining Sheryl Swoopes (1993), Rebecca Lobo (1995) and Candace Parker (2008, 2021).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I grew up a fan of Candace Parker and the people who came before me and to be honored in this way, is super special and I’m thankful,” Clark told AP. “It was a great year for women’s basketball and women’s sports.”

Clark’s lists of achievements keep growing

After leading Iowa to the national championship game, Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA as the top pick in the draft. Her rookie season exceeded expectations, earning her WNBA Rookie of the Year honors while helping the Indiana Fever secure their first playoff berth since 2016. Along the way, she shattered records, including the single-season assist mark.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark’s rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been historic ( Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Clark’s impact extended beyond the court. She became the first rookie named to the All-WNBA First Team since Candace Parker in 2008, underscoring her exceptional talent. Off the court, her popularity drove increased attendance and television ratings, making her a pivotal figure in expanding the WNBA’s reach and visibility.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark's former teammate defends the Fever star after TIME cover controversy

For her contributions to both basketball and the sport’s broader growth, Clark was named TIME’s 2024 Athlete of the Year, the youngest recipient of the award. She joins a distinguished list of past honorees, including Lionel Messi, Simone Biles, and Aaron Judge.

In February, Clark’s college career will also be celebrated when Iowa retires her No. 22 jersey at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. As a senior, she broke Kelsey Plum’s scoring record to become the NCAA Division I women’s all-time leading scorer, cementing her legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Advertisement