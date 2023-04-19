AS Roma will clash with Feyenoord at Stadio Olimpico in the 2022-2023 Europa League quarterfinals. Know more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Europa League will have an interesting encounter to determine one semifinalist. It’s going to be AS Roma going after Feyenoord at Stadio Olimpico following a 1-0 loss in the Netherlands. Read more regarding how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

AS Roma continue being impressive in Italy. Their third place in Serie A is something that has the fans thrilled, but they still have to finish what they started. The three-game winning streak they have in the league could be a big incentive for them to come back from a defeat in the first leg.

Feyenoord are the team in control following the 1-0 win they got last week thanks to a score by Mats Wieffer. It won’t easy holding on to that lead, although their season have been outstanding regarding the solid aspect of the team. The Dutch are undefeated since October 27 including games from the Eredivisie or the UEL in an unbelievable run.

AS Roma vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma will face Feyenoord at Stadio Olimpico in the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Europa League this Thursday, April 20.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (April 21)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (April 21)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (April 21)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

AS Roma vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 253, TV8, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: ESPN 2, Watch ESPN, Veronica TV

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RTL+, Blue Sport 4

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, VIX+