After overcoming his injury issues, Ansu Fati has struggled to get playing time this season. His father has expressed his anger about the 20-year-old forward's lack of game time at Barcelona this season and his willingness to consider a transfer, even to arch-rival Real Madrid.

With Lionel Messi gone, Ansu Fati was seen as the next great thing at Barcelona, and the pressure was on as he took over the No. 10 jersey. Yet the youngster has been plagued by injuries, slowing his growth to the point that he now seems to be a mere ghost of the old rising star.

This season, Fati has found himself playing a supporting role for Xavi and has struggled to regain his previous level of play. After putting his fitness issues behind him, the 20-year-old is presently sixth on the team's depth chart, behind Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Gavi, and Ferran Torres.

In light of the circumstances, new Spain manager Luis de la Fuente did not include the young forward in his squad for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers this month. The La Masia product's future at Camp Nou has been the subject of frequent rumors, with Europe's leading clubs keeping a close eye on his status.

What did Ansu Fati's father say about Barcelona?

Nevertheless, Ansu Fati's father has now ripped at the Catalans on a Spanish radio show on Tuesday night called El Partidazo de COPE, claiming that he has advised the left winger to pursue his club career elsewhere. Now that his son's career has taken a downward turn, Bori Fati is blaming the Blaugrana, saying they should have trusted him more.

"Ansu does not want to leave Barcelona, but I want to see him succeed. I won’t go to the stadium anymore, I’m very angry with the club. In a month we will meet with Jorge Mendes, for sure. It bothers me that Ansu plays so little. We’re talking about a player that is a Spanish international and came from La Masia. He deserves much more than that.

"Mateu Alemany tells me that Ansu is part of the club’s heritage. As a father, I have told Ansu that it is better for him to leave. But Ansu has told me that he does not agree with me on this. He wants to stay. If it was up to me, I would leave Barcelona tomorrow. I told Ansu that if the situation didn’t change, we would have to leave, but he tells me that I’m wrong.

"I really don’t understand how Ansu Fati has few minutes… We are talking about Barça’s number 10. Do you remember how people used to kill Vinicius two years ago? The same thing can happen with Ansu. All I’m asking is for people to protect him. He’s Barça’s No. 10 and comes from La Masia. I won’t criticize Real Madrid because you never know about the circles that life gives. I don’t think my son likes them, though," he said.