Argentina will play against Curacao in what will be a 2023 international friendly. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The last world champions, Argentina, will face Curacao in what will be their second friendly game of this 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Argentine team will play their second friendly, and it will be a perfect chance to present themselves to their fans again after winning the World Cup in Qatar just over 3 months ago. Coach Scaloni could introduce variations for this game, so it will be a good opportunity to see those players who were not against Panama.

Their rivals will be Curacao, who sadly for them have just lost the category in the recent Concacaf Nations League after their 2-0 defeat against Canada. Of course, they want to continue improving for the future and for that, nothing better than the opportunity to play against the world champions.

Argentina vs Curacao: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 AM (March 29)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (March 29)

Israel: 2:30 AM (March 29)

Poland: 1:30 AM (March 29)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (March 29)

Spain: 1:30 AM (March 29)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (March 29)

UK: 12:30 AM (March 29)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Argentina vs Curacao: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Public Television, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Youtube

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Sport

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar Champions League, #Vamos, Movistar+

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

US: Fanatiz

