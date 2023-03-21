Argentina will play against Panama in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

It is one of the games that generates the most expectation, not only among international friendlies, but also throughout this end-of-March window. Not because it's a particularly great match or because the stakes are high, but because it's the first game for the Argentines as world champions.

Since the final with France in mid-December 2022, the Argentine team did not have a friendly or official game, so this will be the first, which also has the added value that it will be at home. Their rivals will be Panama, who seek to arrive in the best way for their Concacaf Nations League game.

Argentina probable lineup

This will be the first game of Argentina as World Champions.

Argentina possible lineup: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez, Di Maria.

Panama probable lineup

Panama want to be ready for their last Concacaf Nations League game.

Panama possible lineup: Guerra; Anderson, Ramos, Peralta, Farina, Galvan; Murillo, Camargo, Quintero; Cordoba, Stephens.