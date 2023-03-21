Grenada will receive USMNT for the Matchday 5 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Grenada will host USMNT in what will be Matchday 5 of Group D in League A of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

For the locals, Granada, is the last chance to avoid relegation. From the beginning they were aware that it would not be easy, that it was a group made up of 3 members where they were the weakest. To avoid finishing in last place, they must beat the United States by a good margin and hope that El Salvador do the same.

It clearly looks complicated for Granada, which are more likely to simply want to finish in the best way. Especially since in the last game the Americans beat them 5-0 and are strong favorites to win this group. And to do this, nothing better than a victory against Granada, since they would reach 7 points and in the final game they would only need a draw against El Salvador to be leaders.

When will Grenada vs USMNT be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Grenada and USMNT that will take place at the Kirani James National Stadium, in St. George's, Grenada will be played this Friday, March 24 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Grenada vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Grenada vs USMNT

Grenada and USMNT will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and Peacock. Other options: TNT USA, UNIVERSO, Watch TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.

