The 21-year-old seems to have a future with Arsenal amid transfer rumors and international status.

Arsenal taking a stance on Folarin Balogun’s future as US Soccer continues to wait for the striker to commit

Folarin Balogun is having an amazing season for French side Reims, with 16 goals in 26 games this season. A lot has been made about the New York born striker’s future both at the national team and club level.

Now according to 90min, Balogun’s club future looks to be decided, as Arsenal has no plans to sell the young prospect and want to talk to his representation in the summer about what might come next.

Balogun has a lot of interest from sides all over Europe with talks of a possible move to Lazio and Newcastle United. There is also questions as to what national team Balogun will decide to play for either the USMNT or England.

Folarin Balogun’s international future

Folarin Balogun will not be called into the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League roster for their games in March. A clear sign the striker has not yet committed to his international future.

Folarin Balogun was born in New York to Nigerian parents, at the age of two they would move to England and that is where Folarin Balogun has spent most of his upbringing. In 2008 Balogun entered the Arsenal youth system and would eventually play 2 games for the club.

The 21-year-old is hot commodity and lastly played for the England U-21 teams where he scored 7 goals in 13 games. For the USMYNT U-18’s he bagged 2 in 4 games.