Arsenal will face Manchester City for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

For the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Arsenal will receive Manchester City. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City online free on FuboTV]

Both teams must recover this game that was pending from Matchday 12 and without a doubt it is the game that all fans of the Premier League want to follow closely. Nothing less than the championship leaders receiving their immediate pursuers. A game that undoubtedly promises to be very intense.

Arsenal currently have 51 points, 3 more than Manchester City who managed to discount the difference thanks to their victory against Aston Villa and the draw of the leaders against Brentford. The "Citizens" could match the "Gunners" with the victory (although they have one game less), while the locals could get up to 6 points apart and that will make this a great game.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Date

This 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 12 game between Arsenal and Manchester City, which will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London, England will be played on Wednesday, February 15 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City will play this 2022/2023 Premier League Matchday 12 game on Wednesday, February 15 at 3:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; while of you are in Canada on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: SiriusXM FC.

