The Brazilian midfielder can boast he has played with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar and Melo shared what all three have in common.

Arthur Melo played with three of the best players of his generation, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. With Neymar he plays on the Brazilian national team, with Messi he played at Barcelona, and CR7 at Juventus.

Now at Liverpool on loan from Juventus, Melo spoke with Goal and talked about the common traits of these top three players of the last 10 years.

"Neymar, CR7 and Messi. All three have something in common. They have a winning mentality”, Melo began.

Arthur Melo on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar

"Whether it's a training session, a friendly or a final, the three always go out to kill. Even if they play against their mother, they don't care. Their mentality is tremendous.

"Neymar is skilled, he faints, he dribbles... Cristiano scores a goal wherever he is, he scores a goal wherever he goes, because he has incredible ability... And Messi, well, Messi is an ET. An alien. One thing out of the ordinary.

"I had the opportunity to play with all three and see them up close. Each one with their characteristics, some dribble more or finish better, but I prefer their mentality.

"All three are out of the ordinary in that regard."