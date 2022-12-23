The Villa manager will speak with his starting goalkeeper upon his return from Argentina, Dibu Martinez made some gross manner celebrations at the World Cup at France’s expense.

Emiliano Martinez is a national hero in Argentina, El Dibu’s World Cup antics have led to him being one of the cornerstones of the Albiceleste’s World Cup victory. During key penalty kick shootouts Martinez made key saves and also got in the kickers head by dancing and trash talking.

Martinez is something out of boxer Macho Camacho’s heyday with his dancing and showboating. Worse still during the World Cup winning celebrations the trash talking continued with chants against Kylian Mbappé in the Argentine locker room and holding a makeshift baby of the PSG star in his arms during the victory parade in Buenos Aires.

Now his manager Unai Emery was asked by the media what his club Aston Villa will do about the antics and the former Arsenal manager made sure to state he will talk to his player.

Unai Emery to speak with Dibu Martinez

Emery stated in Aston Villa’s pre-game press conference for their match against Liverpool, “When you have big emotions it’s sometime difficult to control it. I will speak with (Martinez) this week about some celebration, but I respect (this situation) because he is with his national team.

When (Martinez) is back with us under our responsibility we can speak about it.” Dibu Martinez was recently named honorary citizen of his hometown Mar del Plata; he also took time to play a game of paddle with his friends.

Argentina have not had this kind of obsession with a goalkeeper since the days of Sergio Goycochea who was critical in two penalty kick series wins at the World Cup in Italy 90 against Yugoslavia and Italy.

