Atlas will face Mazatlan at the Jalisco Stadium for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atlas vs Mazatlan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 Copa por Mexico in your country

Atlas and Mazatlan will face against each other at the Jalisco Stadium in what will the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which was unusually held in the middle of the season, several leagues are beginning to plan to return to activity. The Liga MX teams want to start preparing in the best way for what will be a tough Clausura 2023 Tournament, and for that, nothing better than friendly games or tournaments.

Atlas is one of the worst performing teams in the Apertura 2022. They could barely get 13 points, remaining in penultimate place only above Queretaro. What happened in Mazatlan was not much better, since they finished in 14th position, also being left out of the Requalification. Both teams have a lot to improve.

Atlas vs Mazatlan: Kick-Off Time

Atlas will face Mazatlan for the Matchday 3 of the Copa por Mexico this Tuesday, December 20 at the at the Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico.

Costa Rica: 9 PM

Dominican Republic: 11 PM

El Salvador: 9 PM

Guatemala: 9 PM

Honduras: 9 PM

Mexico: 9 PM

Nicaragua: 9 PM

Panama: 10 PM

USA: 10 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Mazatlan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Dominican Republic: Sky HD

El Salvador: Sky HD

Guatemala: Sky HD

Honduras: Sky HD

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nicaragua: Sky HD

Panama: Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

