Although he eventually signed a big deal with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo had hoped to join Real Madrid in the January transfer window. Yet the possible comeback ran into trouble down the road. Here find out the reason why and whose fault it was.

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid in 2018 and sign with Italian club Juventus, just after he won his fifth and final Champions League title with the Spanish club. The striker became the club's all-time leading scorer after making the then-record transfer to the Spanish side from Manchester United in 2009.

The 38-year-old won four Ballon d'Ors and 450 goals in 438 games while wearing the famed white shirt of Real Madrid while playing at the Bernabeu. Despite his sustained success with Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Zinedine Zidane, he decided to go on.

After his unexpected departure from United this January, the Portuguese veteran found himself in the Middle East, where he settled in Saudi Arabia. The renowned figure claims he was through with Europe and wanted to help develop the sport overseas, but he would undoubtedly be welcomed back in Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to return to Real Madrid: What was the reason and whose fault was it?

However, Carlo Ancelotti's preference to continue with Karim Benzema as their single striker reportedly prevented Ronaldo's dream return to Spain, as per the Spanish daily El Nacional. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly felt betrayed by the Italian manager because of the close bond he had developed with him between 2013 and 2015.

Los Blancos have had some success and some failure after their main star departed in 2018, particularly in the early days after he left. With Ancelotti back at the helm, they are essentially at their best once again and were crowned European champions only a year ago.

Once the Portuguese left, Karim Benzema, indeed, took over as the team's leader and eventually won the most recent Ballon d'Or, and Vinicius has also developed into a key player. The legendary forward certainly wants to play until his 40s, but at his age, he has little chance of getting another opportunity at a top European team.