Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira has the chance to continue his father's legacy at Camp Nou, which he helped transform into a magical place to watch soccer for five years. Following his trial with Barcelona's young squad, the 17-year-old is hoping to get a contract to play for the club.

Ronaldinho's five years with Barcelona, from 2003 to 2008, were a dazzling success. After leading his country to a World Cup victory in 2002, he moved to the club from Paris Saint-Germain the following year and eventually took home the Ballon d'Or in 2005.

In 2004 and 2005, he was again honored as FIFA's World Player of the Year. In 2006, Barcelona overcame Arsenal 2-1 in the Champions League final in Paris thanks to a goal by the Brazilian. Thus, many people put him to be among the Blaugrana's all-time greats.

The smooth abilities of the playmaker on the field were legendary, and he was often seen doing impressive feats like repeated stepovers and bold flips. When it came to dribbling, he was also among the best of his period. Now it now looks that his kid may be destined to follow in his footsteps.

Who is Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira?

Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes de Assis Moreira has been training with the Barcelona U-19 squad. The youngster, who is just 17, got his start in the sport on the youth squad for Cruzeiro in Brazil. He has since relocated to Spain in order to realize his goal of becoming a famous soccer player in Europe.

Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that the teenager has been working with the Barcelona youth team for the last 10 days and that his agent and uncle, Roberto de Assis, has been in touch with the club's president Joan Laporta to explore a transfer to the Camp Nou.

Joao de Assis is a versatile attacker who can score goals and create for his team, according to the Spanish outlet. He is a versatile player who favors his right foot but is as adept with his left. His Barca future is reportedly yet to be determined, although many hope he will be the next Ronaldinho there.