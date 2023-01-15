Barcelona showed their best version to win the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid who had a terrible performance. Here we present the funniest memes and reactions.

It was a new edition of "El Clasico" a game that is always interesting and even. And even more so when it comes to defining a final. However, this was not the occasion because the most accurate thing would be to say that there was only one team playing the game: Barcelona. Here we show you the funniest memes and reactions of the "Cule" 3-0 victory over Real Madrid.

During the first half the game was more even. Barcelona had a little more possession of the ball, something that suits Xavi's team well. The first goal came after 33 minutes through Gavi, and from there Barcelona knew how to manage the advantage and even increase it to 3 goals

The second was scored by Lewandowski at 45, while at 69 Pedri scored the third. During the second half, there was little Real Madrid could do as they found themselves greatly outmatched by a truly magnificent Barcelona. Karim Benzema's discount at 90+3 served only for statistics.

Barcelona champion of the Spanish Super Cup

The "Cules" started 2023 in the best way: nothing less than winning a title against Real Madrid. And of course, the fans did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the "Merengues" for such a resounding defeat against their archrivals.